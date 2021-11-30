Razer’s Raptor monitor is $200 off right now

Razer’s ongoing expansion into all parts of gaming now includes monitors, and Razer’s first foray into premium screens is now available at a discount.

Originally available reached Razer has thrown all caution to the wind and temporarily turned its fairly expensive 27-inch Razer Raptor monitor into a far more reasonably priced 144Hz piece of tech. The monitor has a Cyber Monday deal on Amazon that drops the price down to $499, a $200 saving.

Image via Razer

The Raptor 27 has a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a clear and speedy picture when gaming. The lack of a bezel on the 27-inch screen is ideal not just for games, but for general media and productivity applications too. It’s an IPS-based panel as well, so you’ll get better color reproduction and viewing angles than some cheaper monitors.

The Raptor 27 is AMD Freesync compatible, helping reducing screen tearing, and it comes with Nvidia’s ultra low motion blur technology for fast moving scenes. But probably the Raptor’s strongest attributes — and why it’s been so expensive until now — is its all-aluminium construction. There’s also RGB lighting in the base of the Raptor 27’s stand, which is ideal for tying your gaming rig’s aesthetic together.

If you’re looking to upgrade your monitor ‘s resolution without sacrificing high refresh rates for gaming, the Raptor 27 Cyber Monday deal is an excellent mid-range option. It’s available now until 10pm PST on November 29th.