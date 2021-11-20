Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless gets a deep Black Friday discount

The BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless has received a huge discount for Best Buy’s Black Friday special. Razer’s over-the-ear headset offers support for Mac and Windows users as well as compatibility with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox series X/S.

Photo via Razer

Many modern games emphasize paying closer attention to audio cues and communication between teammates, but they also use sound design to create incredible immersion. A reliable, high-quality headset is the best way to make the most of the experiences games have to offer, and this Black Friday has created an opportune moment to pick up one of Razer’s best headsets on the market at a discount of 28 percent.

The BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless comes in black or white, features a wired connection, and includes Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless technology to give players low latency, gaming-grade audio quality. A secondary wired connection is enabled by a 3.5-millimeter jack, which opens up the BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless to be compatible with most modern smartphones.

On top of its multiple connection options, the headset also comes with a cardioid pattern microphone to block out all of the noise that isn’t coming directly from the player. This helps deliver crystal clear communication and is complemented by the noise-canceling earpad design. These features make the BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless one of the quintessential gaming headsets of 2021.

This Black Friday deal will run through Best Buy in its current form until Nov. 29.