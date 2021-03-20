R3HAB is the final guest of PUBG Mobile’s 3rd Anniversary Party

PUBG Mobile was released globally in March 2019. This Sunday (March 21), the game will be hosting a party to mark its third anniversary. It will feature live performances by three popular DJs.

While Alesso and Lost Frequencies were revealed earlier this week as guests for the party, the game confirmed its third and final guest today. Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB, known for songs like Lullaby and All Around The World, will also host a live DJ set at the party.

Thanks @R3HAB! 😁 Happy to have you at the 3rd Anniversary Party 🎉 Stay tuned for R3HAB's brand new single dropping in-game ⬇️🎶, and enjoy his live DJ set on March 21st! 🤘 #R3HAB #pubgm3anniv #PUBGMOBILE #letsdroptheb3at



Jump into our epic update 🔗 https://t.co/yqeNU8oOjj pic.twitter.com/K4LoIX0rkp — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 19, 2021

The party will happen in the game’s lobby and esports center on March 21 at 6am CT. Players will also be able to tune into it on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel from 8am CT.

Related: How to get PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass 18

All three DJs will also debut a new single at the party. Today, Alesso revealed the song he will be performing at the party. The Swedish DJ’s new song “Going Dumb” with South Korean boy band Stray Kids and Chinese singer CORSAK will be performed live at the party.

Everyone is welcome to listen to this new single in PUBGM on March 21st, and enjoy its debut performance at our 3rd Anniversary party! Stay tuned! Let's listen to songs in the game!#Alesso #GOINGDUMB #pubgmobile #pubgm3anniv #letsdroptheb3at https://t.co/iX2Jld4ewQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 19, 2021

Players can also listen to the three DJ’s songs through the in-game PUBG Mobile Music feature which was introduced as a part of the patch 1.3 update earlier this month. The patch also added a new mode called Hundred Rhythms, the Motor Glider, and Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle to the game.