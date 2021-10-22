PUBG: New State will have two partner programs for content creators

PUBG: New State will be released globally on Nov. 11. The game has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations and is set to become the next hit mobile game.

With this, a lot of content creators will shift to the game and some new ones will emerge. For them, Krafton will be launching two partner programs—the A-SQUAD and the Hall of Fame.

The company will use these to communicate with the player community. A-SQUAD will be the “official partner program” and will provide creators with some resources to assist them.

“We plan on creating a community culture unique to New State by strengthening the bond between the game, content, and players,” said Hyeongi Chung, head of the game’s business and service operations. Hyeongi Chung added that the company is “doing everything” to provide a “high-quality game service” during launch.

The exact details for both programs, including where creators could sign-up, weren’t revealed.

Screengrab via Krafton

When the game is released, it will have four maps. These are Troi, Erangel, a TDM map, and the training grounds. Krafton has confirmed that more maps will be joining the game in the future.

PUBG: New State also has a lot of other unique features. One of these is the recruit system, where players will be able to recruit enemy players if they have an extra spot on their team.