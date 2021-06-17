PUBG: New State crosses 17 million pre-registrations

Krafton’s upcoming futuristic mobile battle royale game, PUBG: New State, has surpassed 17 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store, the company announced today.
The game was announced on Feb. 25, 2021 and achieved five million pre-registrations after just 10 days. A little under five months later, the game is closing in on 20 million pre-registrations.
If you haven’t already, you can pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store. After doing so, you will receive a permanent vehicle skin. Pre-registrations haven’t begun on iOS yet, though.
From June 11 to 13, the first alpha test for PUBG: New State launched in the U.S. Krafton said the game will be released globally later this year.
The game is set in 2051, years after the original PUBG. Players parachute into Troi, a futuristic 8×8 kilometers map to fight for victory.
While most of the weapons in the game are the same as the original PUBG, new mechanics, vehicles, and other items have been added. This includes a weapon customization feature, combat rolls, drones, ballistic shields, and more. The new map also gives players a chance to try out new strategies.