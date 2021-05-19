PUBG: New State closed alpha test is coming to the U.S.

Players in the U.S. will soon be able to get their hands on the new battle royale game.

A closed alpha test for Krafton’s new mobile battle royale title, PUBG: New State, is coming soon.

Registrations for the closed alpha test will be launching in a “few days,” the South Korean developers announced in a video today. The alpha test will be launching only in the U.S. for Android users. Krafton has said that it will be using the feedback from this test to make PUBG: New State available to users around the world soon.

Currently, players can pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store to get notified when it releases. Krafton said today that pre-registrations for iOS will be starting soon. Players who pre-register for the game will get a permanent vehicle skin on release.

While an exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, the developer has said that the game will be coming later this year.

PUBG: New State was announced earlier this year by Krafton’s independent PUBG Studio. It is set in the year 2051, long after the events of the initial PUBG.

The game will be played on the map of Troi, which is 8×8 kilometers in size, the same as Erangel in the original PUBG. Set in the future, players can expect to see futuristic elements in the game such as drones, ballistic shields, vehicles, and more.