PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.4 is here, introducing three new modes, vehicles, arena map, and much more to the battle royale game.

You can download the new update through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. If you aren’t able to do this on your Android device, however, you can manually download the APK file to hop onto the new patch.

Related: PUBG Mobile patch notes 1.4: New modes, vehicle, arena map, and more

Download link

APK (990 MB required)

You don’t need to manually download the OBB file for PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.4. Simply open the game after installing the game to download the OBB.

How to download PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.4 update

Once you’ve downloaded the APK, locate it on your device.

Click on the APK file to launch the installation process.

You may need to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources on your device.

On Android 11, you can find this in Settings > Apps and notifications > Special app access > Install unknown apps.

Once the APK has been installed, open the game to download an in-game update.

You will still need to manually download the modes and maps in the game after opening the game.

Starting from today, the Titan Strikes mode has arrived in PUBG Mobile as a part of the game’s collaboration with the sci-fi film Godzilla vs. Kong. Currently, only Godzilla has arrived on the Erangel map. Other titans, which include Kong and the Mechagodzilla will be coming to Sanhok on May 15 and Livik on May 20 respectively.