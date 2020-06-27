PUBG Mobile’s 0.19.0 update will release on July 8

PUBG Mobile’s 0.19.0 update will be released on July 8, Tencent revealed in a tweet today.

With PUBG Mobile’s season 13, called Toy Playground, coming to an end on July 12, the update will bring the new season 14 along with its royale pass.

In addition to this, the recently-released 0.19.1 beta revealed a lot of interesting features dropping into the game. Players will be seeing a new Evo-Ground mode called Armory Arena. In this five-vs-five mode, players have to kill the opponents with 18 different weapons to win the match. Each time a kill is obtained, the player gets a new weapon.

A new map called Library will also be coming to play the Armory Arena mode.

The most interesting addition in this patch is the Livik map. The map will be the first PUBG Mobile exclusive battle royale map. It will be a very small map with just 40 players battling at once. The map has a Nordic theme to it and features waterfalls, flower fields, snowy mountains, and more.

Other features in the update include a setting to enable or disable the camera rotation while aiming down the sights (ADS) and new colors for hit effects.