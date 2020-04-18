PUBG Mobile will soon be getting the canted sight for different weapons. The “side scope,” which has the same functionality as a canted sight, was recently added to the 0.18.1 beta update of the battle royale game.

As the name suggests, the side scope is a sight that can also be equipped onto guns that already had a sight attached. Players can toggle between these two scopes without having to go through the hassle of switching scopes in gunfights. The canted sight was released for PUBG on PC in February of 2019 and has now made its way to the mobile version as well.

According to PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Mr. GHOST GAMING, the side scope can be equipped on the following guns:

Assault Rifles

AKM

AUG

Beryl M762

G36C

M416

MK47 Mutant

QBZ

Scar-L

Sniper Rifles

AWM

Kar98k

M24

DMRs

Mini14

Mk14

QBU

SKS

SLR

SMGs

Bizon

UMP45

Vector

MP5K

Shotguns

S12K

DBS

LMG

M249

This information is through the PUBG Mobile 0.18.1 beta update. Although unlikely, it is possible that the list may change before the features from the beta are officially added to the global version of the game.

