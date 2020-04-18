PUBG Mobile will soon be getting the canted sight for different weapons. The “side scope,” which has the same functionality as a canted sight, was recently added to the 0.18.1 beta update of the battle royale game.
As the name suggests, the side scope is a sight that can also be equipped onto guns that already had a sight attached. Players can toggle between these two scopes without having to go through the hassle of switching scopes in gunfights. The canted sight was released for PUBG on PC in February of 2019 and has now made its way to the mobile version as well.
According to PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Mr. GHOST GAMING, the side scope can be equipped on the following guns:
Assault Rifles
- AKM
- AUG
- Beryl M762
- G36C
- M416
- MK47 Mutant
- QBZ
- Scar-L
Sniper Rifles
- AWM
- Kar98k
- M24
DMRs
- Mini14
- Mk14
- QBU
- SKS
- SLR
SMGs
- Bizon
- UMP45
- Vector
- MP5K
Shotguns
- S12K
- DBS
LMG
- M249
This information is through the PUBG Mobile 0.18.1 beta update. Although unlikely, it is possible that the list may change before the features from the beta are officially added to the global version of the game.