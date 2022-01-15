PUBG Mobile update 1.8: APK and OBB download link for Android

PUBG Mobile’s first major update of 2022 is here. Version 1.8 of the game has introduced a new map, a crossover with the action film Spiderman: No Way Home, and more.

The new map is called Aftermath. It’s set years ahead of the Livik map when explosions and volcanic eruptions have completely transformed its terrain. The weapons have also become futuristic and are fitted with an AC core which makes it easier to aim and control. All players have Tactical Glasses as well, which show the damage done to enemies.

Besides this, the legendary superhero Spider-Man has also arrived into the game. Players can fight alongside him against a Boss at Mylta Power. Besides this, the Web Shooter and Spiderweb Ball have been added in this mode. These can be fired at enemies to slow down their movement speed.

You can update the game through the Google Play Store on Android devices. If you aren’t able to do so, you can directly download it through the APK file.

Download Link

Head over to the official website for PUBG Mobile.

At the bottom of the main page, you will be able to see an option for downloading the APK.

Click on the file.

You don’t need to separately download the OBB file.

How to download PUBG Mobile’s version 1.8