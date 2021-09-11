PUBG Mobile update 1.6 is coming on Sept. 14 with a new aerial game mode

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.6 is almost here. The update for the new version of the game will be released on Sept. 14, Tencent announced in a tweet today.

So far, not much information has been revealed about the new version. The tweet today revealed that an aerial game mode is coming to the game. This is the first time an aerial mode is coming back to PUBG Mobile since the Ancient Secret mode last year.

Prepare yourselves, players – it's almost time for the resistance! Our Version 1.6 update will be released on September 14th (UTC-0)! The Yarilo will be landing in Erangel shortly…



— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 10, 2021

In another tweet, Tencent revealed that a “dangerous meteorite” is headed towards Erangel. It appears that an alien civilization called Yarilo is invading the map. The technology company, DynaHex which has been making developments to the map, will also be affected by the invasion.

More details about patch 1.6 will be released in the coming days. Yesterday, PUBG Mobile revealed in a dev update that it’s launching Project Future into the game. As a part of this, the areas of Erangel will be developed to become futuristic. Other new features will also be joining the game.

The changes to the Erangel map will be gradual and made over several updates. The first of these changes already happened in patch 1.5 when DynaHex revamped six locations of the map. The company will continue developing the map.