PUBG Mobile unveils fan-favorite players in the PMGC 2020

Five players from different regions have received the award.

The fan-favorite players from different regions in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 were revealed today.

During the league stage of the PMGC, fans could vote for their favorite players through an in-game voting system. There were separate votes for different regions and the regions include Southeast Asia, South Asia, EMEA, Americas, and Wildcard.

Here are the results of the fan-favorite player awards in the PMGC 2020.

Americas: A7 Epsorts’ Vitor “ViTU2K” Stavarengo

Natus Vincere's Dmytro "OldBoy" Bui

A1 Esports' Abdul "SiNiSTER" Jabbar Shakil

Bigetron Esports' Muhammad "Ryzen" Albi

Zeus Esports' Dulaanjargal "Abely" Nymlkhagva

After four weeks of intense PUBG Mobile action, the league stage of the PMGC concluded on Dec. 20. With eight chicken dinners and 298 kills, Four Angry Men managed to finish in the first place.

The top 16 teams of the league stage have advanced to the PMGC Finals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The squads will battle for a share of the $1.3 million prize pool and the title of world champions. It will happen from Jan. 21 to 24.