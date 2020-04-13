PUBG Mobile teases Cold Front Survival update

A new game mode on an icy map with drones could join PUBG Mobile.

A new game mode could be set to join PUBG Mobile on April 16. An image posted last night hints at the upcoming Cold Front Survival update. The content of this update is still unknown, however.

It might include a new game mode, themed challenges to gain exclusive cosmetic items, or limited-time changes to the Classic mode. Another image posted a few days earlier also showed a drone, which could mean that this mechanic might be introduced to the game.

A challenge called “Cold Front Survival: Speedster” can already be seen in the game. It will give rewards for playing the Classic mode from April 13 to 20, such as character vouchers, a supply crate coupon, and BP.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile‘s Easter event still has one week left. This includes the Easter: Golden Egg Hunt, which can reward the Golden Egg Pan skin, and other challenges.

The exclusive content of the newest season called 2gether we play, celebrating the game’s two-year anniversary, is also still available. Players can complete the Prizes and Rewards challenges before they’re removed tomorrow. The Crate Redemption Event will end on April 15.

Season 12 will last until May. The theme, featured content, and date of the next season have yet to be revealed.