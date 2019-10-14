PUBG Mobile servers to undergo maintenance on Oct. 15 for the 0.15.0 update

This article is powered by FirstBlood.io – Free to play PUBG & Dota 2 tournaments with cash prizes.

The next major PUBG Mobile update will be released on Oct. 16. It’s so massive that the servers will require seven hours of maintenance before its release, according to PUBG Corp. The maintenance will begin at 7pm CT on Oct. 14 and end at 2am CT on Oct. 15.

The 0.15.0 update will be released the day after. It’ll bring a new game mode called Payload, new social features, cosmetics, optimizations, and many other changes. Players will need more than 1.70 GB of mobile storage to download this update.

PUBG MOBILE on Twitter PUBG MOBILE will be taken offline from 00:00:00 to 07:00:00 (UTC) on 15 OCT 2019 for maintenance. Please make sure your device has enough storage space for this update: 1.76 GB for Android and 1.98 GB for iOS. The new version will be available starting 16 OCT 2019.

In addition to the new game mode, Payload, the 0.15.0 update will include ledge grab, new quests and rewards, more social features, skins, and optimization of gameplay, performance, graphics, and controls.

It might bring even more changes. An update has been announced for the Chinese version of the game, Game for Peace, that will include a game mode called Domination, as well as a new map, weapon, and a death cam.

These features may come to PUBG Mobile at a later date, but they’re unlikely to be added with the 0.15.0 update since the leaked patch notes didn’t mention those changes.