PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2021 unveiled for South Korea

PUBG Mobile Esports revealed its plans for the battle royale game in South Korea today. The PUBG Mobile Pro Series (PMPS) 2021 will happen across two seasons in the country with a prize pool of 14,00,00,000 South Korean won (about $124,000).

Registrations for the first season of the PMPS will be live from March 30 to April 7. The competition will happen from April 22 to June 6. Players in South Korea can form teams of up to five players with one reserve player for the PMPS. All players have to be older than 16 years and have an in-game rank of at least Platinum with the account level being higher than level 30.

Top teams from here will advance to the global invitational which will happen in late Summer. This will be an international event with teams from around the world competing. Details about it haven’t been revealed yet.

The second season of the PMPS will happen in Q3 2021. The best teams from here will make it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 at the end of the year.

This will be the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro Series. Previously, the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge (PMSC) used to be the official event for the game in South Korea. ArCRESTART won the last edition of the Street Challenge in October 2020.