PUBG MOBILE Power Armor Creator Tournament is giving away 100,000 UC

You can guess the results to be eligible for the 100,000 UC prize.

The PUBG MOBILE Power Armor Creator Tournament will feature 16 content creators battling in the Power Armor mode on Feb. 16. The event is giving away 100,000 UC to fans who guess the results of the competition.

The 16 creators have been divided into four teams of four players each. Here are the teams.

Raptors: Rolex, Medalcore, Elanise, Her Gaming

Eagles: Wynnsanity, Dab Plays, Destini Gaming, Pickles

Bandits: MrxFlip, Bella Fox Gaming, Coffee, Feitz

Coyotes: LuPower, Alucard V2, Mattsinlife, Dxtroger

Four squads of your favorite PUBG MOBILE creators will battle it out in #PowerArmor on Feb 16th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

Predict the winner & their score to win a share of over 100,000 UC!

Contest Entry and Rules: https://t.co/zsPJvGs8rB pic.twitter.com/qn8M2ldLAx — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 15, 2021

The teams will play four matches in the Power Armor mode on the Livik map. Each match will grant points for kills and a chicken dinner. Teams will get one point for a normal kill while kills with the Power Armor will give three points. A chicken dinner is worth 10 points.

Additionally, each round will have a multiplier that will be applied to the total score of that match.

Screengrab via AMG

To be eligible for the 100,000 UC giveaway, players have to fill the Google Form available here. In the form, players have to guess the winning team and their score. The 10 fans who guess the nearest to the actual result will be rewarded with a share of the 100,000 UC prize.