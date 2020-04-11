PUBG Mobile Lite unveils Easter event with exciting rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite has joined the Easter celebrations with its own event for the festival. The Easter events include the Golden Egg Hunt and the Golden Egg Exchange, both of which are available in the events tab and will run till April 16.

The Easter: Golden Egg Hunt event grants players Easter golden eggs. Players have to complete specific missions to collect the eggs. These missions are updated daily so players have to log into the game every day to collect the maximum number of eggs.

These collected Easter golden eggs can then be used in the Easter: Golden Egg Exchange. They can be exchanged for a variety of rewards.

Premier outfit coupon: eight golden eggs

Outfit coupon scrap: four golden eggs

Mission card: 15 golden eggs

Cuddly Chicken – Pan (seven days): 50 golden eggs

Winner Winner Easter Dinner! 🐣



Jump into the Easter event from today until April 16th to obtain the Golden Egg Pan! pic.twitter.com/FaznEykG5W — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) April 11, 2020

The mission card is only valid for the current season and can be used to complete daily and challenge missions of the Winner Pass. The pan with the cuddly chicken skin, on the other hand, will be unlocked for a limited time period of seven days.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile and is built for devices with lower specifications. Unlike the 100 players on the map in the original version, the lite version only has 60 players competing for the chicken dinner.