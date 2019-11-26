PUBG Mobile leak reveals “vehicle modification system”

A leak by popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Mr.GHOST GAMING, has revealed a new “vehicle modification” system that could be coming to PUBG Mobile soon.

The video features the Dacia 1300, which the player was able to completely modify. The player was able to change the vehicle color, seat color, front bumpers, rear bumpers, tire rims, and the spoiler.

A small note in the bottom right of the video says that the vehicle modification system is only available if you have a vehicle finish, or skin as most people know it. The customizations were priced between 500 battle points (BP) to 40 silver for the various types and different colors. These prices may change when this feature eventually drops, however.

The beginning of the video briefly showed an upgrade option in the top right of the vehicle modifications tab, where “Level 1” was written. No information about this was revealed in the video. Vehicle upgrades may only be in effect in the Evo-Ground modes of the game. This would ensure fair gameplay for all in the classic ranked games.

Mr.GHOST Gaming has revealed that the vehicle modification feature will drop with update 0.16.0.