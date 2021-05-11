Download the Korean version of PUBG Mobile through its APK and OBB files.

Players around the world can play the global version of PUBG Mobile by Tencent Games. In Korea and Japan, however, a separate game called PUBG Mobile KR by Krafton is available.

Despite it being a separate game, the updates and features in both games are almost identical. Matchmaking between the global and Korean version isn’t possible, though.

PUBG Mobile recently released its patch 1.4. This has introduced a lot of new features to the game such as the Titan Strikes mode, Coupe RB sports car, and the over-the-shoulder (OTS) mode. Additionally, some other features like the Royale Pass 19 and arena map Hangar will be joining the game later.

To play the new patch, you can update the game through the Google Play Store on Android devices. If you aren’t able to do, then you can manually download the APK and OBB files for the game and play PUBG Mobile KR’s version 1.4.0.

Download links

APK (about 65 MBs required)

OBB file (about 619 MBs required)

How to install PUBG Mobile’s APK and OBB?

Locate the files after downloading them on your Android phone.

Click on the APK to start the installation process.

You may have to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources on your device. This option can be found in the settings menu.

On Android 11, it is located in Settings > Apps and notifications > Special app access > Install unknown apps.

The OBB file, on the other hand, has to be copied to the relevant folder.

Copy the OBB file to Android > obb > com.pubg.krmobile.

Once you completed these steps, open PUBG Mobile KR to enjoy the game.