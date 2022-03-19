PUBG Mobile is bringing a video series featuring real players’ stories

PUBG Mobile is known to keep its players engaged with different content both in and out of the game. On March 21, the title will release one of its most unique pieces of content yet: a new video series featuring real stories from players.

The stories have already been collected by Tencent in January and have been used to create this short video series. Outside of a trailer that doesn’t tell a lot about the series, little information about it has been revealed yet. In the trailer, Tencent has said that the series will contain “worldwide player stories” and that the first episode will be released on March 21.

In January, we collected YOUR stories 📚 and we plan to create a short video series! 🎬



Stay tuned for March 21st 📆 when we release our first video! 📽️ 🍿



The video series joins a long list of features joining PUBG Mobile as the game celebrates its fourth anniversary. The battle royale title, which has been developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studios and published by Tencent, was released globally on March 19, 2018.

To mark the occasion, a Vibrant Anniversary mode has joined PUBG Mobile. In this, players can use colored balls on the Spawn Island to dye four different statues. On coloring these statues, a special dance performance is triggered.

Additionally, the mode features an Aerial Battleground, which is present in the first five minutes of each match. Players can land here to put on colorful outfits and fight against other players. On being knocked out on this part of the map, players will automatically respawn.

PUBG Mobile is also hosting its fourth Anniversary Celebration Party on March 21 on YouTube. Players can join the broadcast to win prizes. The party will also feature celebrity guests like Brooke “BrookeAB” Ashley and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop.