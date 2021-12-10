PUBG Mobile hints at collaboration with Spider-Man: No Way Home

PUBG Mobile is getting another big collaboration.

In a tweet, the official PUBG Mobile account revealed that a big collaboration “is swinging its way into PUBG Mobile and the big screen.” Based on the image and caption, it appears that the game could be collaborating with Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie is set to drop into theaters on Dec. 17.

Something big is swinging its way into PUBG MOBILE and the big screen! What could it be? #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Dr5FvaIB32 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 9, 2021

Recently, the web-slinging hero was also added to Fortnite as a part of Epic Games’ partnership with Marvel. No more details about PUBG Mobile’s possible collaboration with Spider-Man have been revealed yet. Details about it will likely be revealed soon.

PUBG Mobile has collaborated with many popular movies and TV shows in the past. Currently, the game’s partnership with Netflix’s Arcane series, which is set in the League of Legends universe, is going on. Players can battle as characters from the series in the battle royale title. Previously, the game has also tied up with the action film Godzilla vs. Kong. As a part of this, monsters from the movie were added to the game.

PUBG Mobile could also be collaborating with the hit Netflix series, Squid Games. Recently, a mode from the series was spotted in a Chinese beta version of PUBG Mobile.