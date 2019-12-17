PUBG Mobile fixes bugs, makes Angry Birds quieter

After the release of the 0.16.0 update in PUBG Mobile last week, a patch focused on bug fixes was added to the game earlier today, PUBG Corp. announced.

The community’s most-awaited fix was for the Angry Birds that are part of the game’s latest crossover. People complained that the birds in the spawn area were too loud. But now, they should be way less annoying.

Here are all of the bug fixes.

Angry Birds grenades on Spawn Island are less loud when thrown.

Payload mode: fixed a vehicle respawn issue.

Firearm attachments now appear correctly in TDM’s loadouts.

Fixed an issue where the result screen would sometimes not be shown after a TDM match.

Throwables stopped being automatically thrown or thrown with an erroneous action.

The customization settings now switch correctly to the current mode when opening the customization window.

The friend invitation panel on the left can be tapped correctly.

Fixed respawn times and seat changes for vehicles in RageGear.

Fixed an issue where the item button is missing when using joystick controls in RageGear.

Fixed issues in ornament dismantling tab and in displaying Silver quantity.

Display issues in Ecstatic Night Login Event items, tips, and error messages fixed.

Fixed responsiveness of ad banner, various localization issues.

The game doesn’t ask to download additional resource packs anymore even when the full game is downloaded under cellular data.

The latest update brought many new features to the game, like a new game mode, a Winter-themed menu, exclusive content, and balance changes. Among those changes, numerous bugs appeared and PUBG Corp. fixed those seven days after the update’s release.

Many other changes will come to the game until the end of the month to celebrate the end of the year. PUBG Corp. will unlock three other events on Dec. 25 and 29.