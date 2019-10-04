PUBG Mobile fans can now redeem the Infiltrator Jacket with Twitch Prime

This article is powered by FirstBlood.io – Free to play PUBG & Dota 2 tournaments with cash prizes.

PUBG Mobile and Twitch Prime are teaming up to bring fans of the battle royale over two months’ worth of exclusive loot. The second offer of the promotion is now live, meaning fans can unlock the Infiltrator Jacket beginning today.

The Infiltrator Jacket is black with red accents and is a part of a set that comes with a mask, a pair of pants, and shoes. Once a user claims the item, it’s permanently added to their collection and can then be equipped from the user’s inventory.

To claim the jacket, players will need to first open the app on their mobile device. Users will then need to click on the Events tab, or the gift box icon, and venture to the Time Limited tab. After clicking on the Exclusive Loot option, they can then follow the steps to link their Amazon and PUBG Mobile accounts by clicking on the Collect tab under the promotion’s banner.

Those without a Twitch Prime subscription can still claim the offer by signing up for a free 30-day trial through Amazon.

The promotion kicked off last month with the Infiltrator Mask. After collecting today’s jacket, fans will be able to complete the Infiltrator set with the Infiltrator Shoes and Pants, which will be the next two rewards in the offer. Each item will remain available for two weeks before being stowed away in the vault.

Players will be able to claim the Infiltrator Jacket until Oct. 17. The following day, fans can begin redeeming the Infiltrator Shoes as the third item included in the offer.