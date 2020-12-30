PUBG Mobile Esports Vietnam to feature nearly $500,000 prize pool in 2021

The majority of the prize pool will be awarded through the two PMPL seasons.

PUBG Mobile Esports Vietnam revealed today the prize pool for 2021 will be a staggering 11.5 billion Vietnamese dongs, which is about $499,000 USD.

The majority of this prize pool will be for the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL). There will be two seasons of the PMPL Vietnam, the highest level of competition in the region, and top teams from here will advance to the PMPL SEA Finals.

Some of the prize pool may also be allotted to campus championships or national tournaments in the country, although these events have not been confirmed.

During the first day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) last month, Tencent revealed its esports plans for 2021. Next year, the prize pool for all esports competitions will be $14 million, which is nearly three times more than 2020’s total prize money.

Several new PMPLs and Club Opens (PMCOs) were also revealed as Tencent continues to make efforts to turn PUBG Mobile into a global mobile esport title, including PMPLs in CIS, Turkey, Western Europe, Arabia, North America, Latin America, and Brazil.

Additionally, the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) will not be conducted in 2021. In its place, invitational tournaments will be held. The year will culminate with the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) where a world champion will be crowned.