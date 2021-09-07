PUBG Mobile drops first teaser for version 1.6

PUBG Mobile’s version 1.6 is expected to launch later this month, and Tencent has dropped the first teaser for it.

In a tweet by PUBG Mobile’s official Twitter account, it was revealed that a “dangerous meteorite” is headed towards Erangel in patch 1.6. It seems like an alien invasion is taking over the map.

Version 1️⃣.6️⃣ is headed straight for you, players, and so is the epic Cell Matrix! 🤩 If only it was that simple, though… 👀 Command tells us that a dangerous meteorite is speeding straight to Erangel! 💥 Hopefully you're ready to survive the Yarilo invasion… 👽 #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/qRu6sJHfck — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 5, 2021

In past updates, Tencent has made big changes to the Erangel map for a new mode. In patch 1.5, this was the Mission Ignition mode which completely revamped a bunch of locations on the map and also added a lot of new features like vehicles, Hyperlines, and more. All these developments were done by the technology and energy company, DynaHex.

For patch 1.6, it appears that the Yarilo invasion will change the map around. Currently, no other details about the upcoming patch have been revealed.

Tencent releases a new patch every two months. With version 1.5 coming in July, the new update is expected to launch later this month. The Project T Royale Pass will end on Sept. 13, so the new update could arrive around this date.

In patch 1.5, Tencent made a huge change to the way the Royale Pass works in the game. The company released two Royale Passes that ran a month each, instead of a single two-month-long RP. Each pass contained 50 tiers of rewards and their price was significantly reduced to 360 UC. It remains to be seen if these changes carry over to version 1.6 as well.