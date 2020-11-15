PUBG Mobile Copa América Poco 3X tournament kicks off Nov. 21

A total of 25 PUBG Mobile teams from South America will be competing in the Copa América Poco X3 tournament on Nov. 21.

Eight teams will be from Brazil while the remaining 17 will be from the Latin American region. The names of the teams haven’t been announced yet, but the teaser video hinted at streamers participating in it. Five matches will be played to decide the champions. It has a prize pool of $7,000 along with some Xiaomi products which will be given to the competitors.

The tournament will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile’s Twitch channels in Portuguese and Spanish. The competition will begin at 3pm CT on Nov. 21. Fans who tune into the Copa America will also get a chance to win the Poco X3 smartphone.

Get hyped for the Copa América Poco 3X tournament on 11/21, 6 PM (GMT-3) / 1pm PST @brPUBGMOBILE



Tune in here:

Portugese: https://t.co/WdmXWJyVtU

Spanish: https://t.co/Ycd30oNeLI pic.twitter.com/8BOuIsNB1Q — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 14, 2020

The tournament will happen just days before PUBG Mobile’s biggest tournament to date, the Global Championship (PMGC). It features a prize pool of $2 million. A total of 24 teams from around the world will be competing. Two Brazilian teams, Loops Esports and A7 Esports will be representing the region in the competition.

The league stage of the PMGC will happen from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20. The top 16 teams from the league stage will advance to the finals of the PMGC which will be held in January.