PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split registrations to begin on June 23

The Fall Split of the $2 million PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2021 is here. Teams from around the world will be able to register for the open-for-all competition from June 23 to July 11, Tencent announced today.

In 2021, the PMCO has been significantly expanded to cover 23 countries and regions around the world. Top teams from this event will make their way to the Pro Leagues (PMPL), where they’ll have a shot at qualifying for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

A major change in the fall split of the Club Open is the compulsory requirement for all participants to install the “GAC app.” This app will be used to ensure that none of the participants are cheating or hacking in the competition. It’s not surprising to see Tencent implement this change to ensure competitive integrity. In the Spring Split earlier this year, over 50 teams were disqualified for violating the competition’s rules.

“PUBG Mobile esports will continue to evaluate our rules and tools, in order to uphold our values and protect the well-being of PUBG Mobile players both pro and amateur alike,” Tencent said.

After registering, teams will play in the qualification matches. The schedule for this is as follows:

Qualification dates: July 20 to 26

Wildcard, Turkey, Saudi, Iraq, Egypt, UAE, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Brazil, Mexico, MENA WC, Africa, South Asia WC, LATAM WC, North America and CIS, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Europe WC, and Southeast Asia WC.

Qualification dates: Sept. 20 to 26

As of June 21, teams will be able to register on the official PUBG Mobile Esports website. More details about the regions and schedule will likely be unveiled when the registration process begins.

Correction June 17 8:46am CT: An earlier version of this article incorrectly said the registration dates were June 21 to July 5. This article has been edited to reflect this information. We regret this error.