PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2021 pushed back a week

You have more time to register for the tournament now.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2021 has been postponed by a week, Tencent announced yesterday. The reason behind this wasn’t revealed.

Registration for the PMCO will now be open until July 18. Players who are ranked Platinum or above can form teams to register for the competition through the official website. The qualifiers have also been pushed back a week, taking place from July 26 to Aug. 1.

There are 23 Club Opens for different regions around the world. After registering, players must compete in the qualification round across Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. A team’s two best games from each map will be considered for the overall rankings. The top teams from each region with the most points will qualify for the PMCO Fall Split group stages.

The Fall Split of the PMCO has a total prize pool of $700,000. A major change being implemented in this split is the compulsory GAC program that all participants must download before competing. It’s an anti-cheat program that will prevent hackers from using unfair means to advance in the competition. The implementation of this anti-cheat program comes after over 50 teams were disqualified in the Spring Split for violating the competition’s rules.

After the qualifiers, the group stages and finals will happen in August and September. Top teams from here will make it to the regional PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL), where they’ll have a shot at qualifying for the Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.