PUBG Mobile banned 1.85 million hackers last week

Tencent permanently banned 1,857,847 PUBG Mobile accounts between Jan. 22 and 28 for using hacks in the game, the company announced.

Hackers are a big problem in the popular battle royale. Tencent has been trying to crack down on them through various measures. The company releases a weekly “ban pan” report, revealing the number of accounts banned, the hacks they were using, and their rank.

Don't get banned by the #BANPAN 🍳 From January 22nd-28th, we permanently banned 1,857,847 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of causes were:



❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Speed Hacks



As usual, the most commonly used unfair measure is the auto-aim hack. About 30 percent of the total accounts were banned for using it. Twenty-nine percent of hackers were using X-ray vision, 19 percent were using speed hacks, 11 percent were modifying the character model, and eight percent were modifying the area damage. Three percent of the accounts were banned for “other” reasons.

The rank distribution for these banned accounts was as follows:

Bronze: 35 percent

Silver: 12 percent

Gold: 11 percent

Platinum: 12 percent

Diamond: 12 percent

Crown: 10 percent

Ace: Seven percent

Conqueror: One percent

Last week, Tencent issued comparatively fewer bans with only 988,533 accounts getting permanently suspended.

Right now, PUBG Mobile’s 17th season is underway. It’s brought a new weapon (Famas) and mode (Runic Power) to the battle royale. The season will end on March 21. Before that, another new mode, called the Power Armor mode, will be released in PUBG Mobile on Feb. 5.