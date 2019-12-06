PUBG Mobile adds new Mechanical Mercenary set to Classic Crates

PUBG Mobile has welcomed a brand new set in Classic Crates earlier today. It will only be available for four days.

The Mechanical Mercenary set includes four themed outfits with a suit and a headgear, as well as over 60 other items.

The Mechanical Mercenary set. Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

As part of PUBG Mobile‘s new policy, the odds for each rare type of items can be found in the game. A Mythic item has a 0.5-percent chance of appearing, a Legendary item has three percent, an epic item has 21.5 percent and a rare item will appear 75 percent of the time.

Related: PUBG Mobile hits 600 million downloads.

Opening the first Classic Crate costs 120 vouchers, or 1,080 for 10 openings. Each opening offers 10 RP points and a consolation reward, a Classic Crate Coupon.

Meanwhile, both other special Crates—Premium and Lucky Crates— will remain on the game for 12 more days (14 for the Premium one). Players also have until Dec.11 to fill out special missions and vote for their favorite teams that will compete in the Dec. 12 PMSC World Cup to gain rewards. You can read our article to know everything about the tournament.