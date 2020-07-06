PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update patch notes revealed

PUBG Mobile’s 0.19.0 update will be introduced to the game tomorrow, July 7—and the patch notes were revealed last night.

The game’s first exclusive map, Livik, will become available with this update. Measuring two kilometers by two kilometers, Livik will host 52 players in 15-minute matches. Several weapons, such as the P90 SMG and Mk 12 marksman rifle, will be only featured on this map. The Monster Truck is also a Livik-exclusive vehicle.

It's time to break new ground with update 0.19.0 and PUBG MOBILE's first ever exclusive map Livik 🗻. Gear up and check out the full patch notes below 👇.https://t.co/RyJVfPtTeu pic.twitter.com/nGcUbnEK0X — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 6, 2020

Related: TSM-Entity win PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

The Season 14 Royale Pass, called Spark the Flame, will launch on July 14. It’ll reward exclusive cosmetic items, some inspired by Egyptian gods. Players will be able to complete missions ahead of the launch of the season via Classic Mode challenges in the warm-up event.

The theme of the pass will become available with the 0.19.0 update in Classic Mode’s Miramar and Erangel, though, adding statues that can be burned down to give certain bonuses.

The Ancient Secret game mode on Miramar and Erangel will also join the game, adding several locations, such as temples with puzzles to solve. The RageGear and Payload modes, on the other hand, will only be available on the weekends, while Bluehole will be removed.

The Arena is getting a new map, Library, a new attachment, and four-vs-four matches “on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 31.”

A crossover with Yamaha was also teased for the Season 14 Royale Pass, but it’s yet to be revealed.

The game’s UI will see several improvements to enhance the player experience. Cheer Park and Brothers in Arms will also receive new features, while a team-up lobby interface with voice recruitment will be added.

The update will require around two GB of storage space for Android and iOS devices. Players who download the 0.19.0 update before July 13 will be rewarded 2,888 BP, an AG x100, and a Nightmare Helmet.