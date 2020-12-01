PUBG Corporation fully merges with KRAFTON

"The company will now focus strictly on development under its new name PUBG Studio."

PUBG Corporation has fully merged into KRAFTON under its independent studio system, the company announced today. Now, PUBG’s development will leave Bluehole to be an independent studio named PUBG Studio within KRAFTON.

Players won’t notice any difference in the game following this integration. The studio will continue to develop and provide support to the game. PUBG Studio will be able to focus on the battle royale game and plans for the PUBG IP in various fields, including its esports and entertainment business.

The company’s independent studio system “seeks to empower its development teams with the autonomy to build their own unique identities and pursue their own creative visions,” KRAFTON said. Aside from PUBG Studio, the system features three more studios: Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, and RisingWings.

Striking Distance Studios is a AAA development studio led by Glen Schofield and is currently crafting an original narrative experience in the PUBG universe. Bluehole is focused on the creation of MMORPGs, while RisingWings will work on developing “casual and midcore” mobile games.