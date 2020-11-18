PUBG Corp. issues warning to teams applying for PUBG Mobile Japan League

Some teams have been making false claims, according to the company.

PUBG Corp. issued a notice to players and teams who will be competing in the $2.8 million PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) in 2021.

Even though the team selection process is ongoing, several teams have reportedly claimed that they have been “unofficially invited” to participate in the PMJL. PUBG Corp. said today that currently no team has been confirmed to play in the franchised league.

PUBG Corp. warned teams making these claims and said that if it is able to confirm that a team has done this, its application will be denied. It further added that any team making false statements that are harmful to the athletes will have their qualification revoked.

PUBG Corp. also advised players who are looking to participate in the PMJL to confirm the source of any claim made by teams.

Related: PUBG Mobile is getting a franchised esports league in Japan with a prize pool of over $2.8 million

The PMJL is the first franchised esports league in PUBG Mobile. Organizations can submit their applications for competing in the league by Nov. 27. PUBG Corp. will be selecting 16 teams by Dec. 17.

Currently, the PMJL has been announced for the next three years. It will have two phases each year. NTT DoCoMo, which is a Japanese mobile phone operator, will be organizing the event.