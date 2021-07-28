PS5 becomes Sony’s fastest-selling console with 10 million units sold worldwide

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s latest sales figures have confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is the company’s fastest-selling game console, surpassing 10 million units sold as of July 18. This breaks the record set by the PlayStation 4’s launch by just under a month, according to gamesindustry.biz.

Sony’s head of global business Veronica Rogers highlighted that all of this was made possible thanks to the cooperation of the company’s teams, who were able to pull off this record-breaking console release while facing supply challenges and a global pandemic.

“While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply,” president and CEO of SIE Jim Ryan said. “I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

Ryan also noted that engagement on the platform is the highest it has ever been, showing double-digit percentages in growth compared to the launch window of the PS4 in 2013.

Along with the console sales, Sony said Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold more than 6.5 million copies, Returnal from Sony’s recently acquired Housemarque broke 560,000 copies sold, and Insomniac had another hit with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which has already sold more than 1.1 million copies since its June 11 release.

Sony San Diego Studio’s MLB The Show 21 also sold more than two million copies and reached more than four million players across all platforms since it launched on April 16.

In its press release, SIE brought attention to its lineup of upcoming exclusive titles from internal PlayStation Studios, including a new God of War from Sony Santa Monica Studios and Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games, along with continued third-party developer support and strong demand as positive signs that this pace will continue moving forward.

Additionally, Rogers confirmed that Sony is “making steady progress with available global supply” and the company “can’t wait for the day when everyone who wants a PS5 can easily get one.”