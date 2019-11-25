Professional Fortnite squad accuses Tfue’s team of “witch-hunting”

Turner “Tfue” Tenney and his squad came under fire yesterday during the Fortnite Champions Series after players from Luminosity Gaming accused the ex-FaZe Clan star’s team of witch-hunting.

A clip from Diuqil “Khanada” Adanahk’s stream was posted on Reddit yesterday, showing Tfue talking with his squad about running into Luminosity’s team.

. Clip of Khanada_ Playing Fortnite – Clipped by TristanHipp

The squad was discussing how Luminosity were seemingly contesting their landing spot and claimed that it was a “bad look” for the organization. Tfue took it a step further and asked everybody in his chat to “hit up Steve from LG and tell him to drop them.”

Another teammate from Tfue’s squad, Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore, hopped in and said “we should be thanking them for free points.”

BlastaMasta, one of Luminosity’s Fortnite players, posted his point of view on Reddit. He explained that he thought there were no designated spots on the Fortnite Chapter Two map and said that “being contested/contesting is a part of the game.”

How is this not witch hunting? My squad has been going steamy for 4 weeks now. We’re already qual’d on consistency and have to use this tournament basically as practice because 3 of us aren’t even in prac. We want to know exactly how well we play the drop going into heats and where we can improve.

Another Luminosity player, Neferux, simply explained that his team was trying to gauge how well they’d do in competitive heats when contesting an “elite” team like Tfue’s squad.