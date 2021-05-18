Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India have begun

PUBG Mobile is coming back to India soon but under a new name. Pre-registrations for the India-exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile India began today.

Currently, pre-registrations are only available for Android users on the Google Play Store. Players can head over to the official page for the game and click on pre-register to get notified when it becomes available. A release date for the game hasn’t been revealed yet.

Players who pre-register for the game will receive some rewards. This includes the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be almost identical to its global version. It’s set in a “virtual world,” however, and will receive some “India specific in-game events, outfits, and features.” The exact details about these haven’t been revealed. Krafton has also said that it intends to launch a separate esports ecosystem for the game consisting of tournaments and leagues.

The game will also have certain restrictions for users under 18 years of age. They will be required to provide the phone number of a parent or guardian. Additionally, they can only play the game for a maximum of three hours per day and can spend up to Rs. 7,000 (about $95) on a single day.

PUBG Mobile was banned on Sept. 2, 2020, by India’s ministry of electronics and IT for data privacy concerns. Later, Krafton announced that it was taking over the responsibilities for the game in the country from Tencent and announced a separate version of the game in India. It launched an Indian subsidiary as well.

Almost nine months later, it seems that fans of the battle royale game can hop back into action soon.