Pokimane gifts Pokémon Sword and Shield giveaway winner with a Nintendo Switch because they didn’t have one

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been all the craze since its Nov. 15 release. And now, one lucky fan gets to play it on their new Nintendo Switch—courtesy of Imane “Pokimane” Anys.

Twitch streamer Pokimane hosted a giveaway on her Twitch broadcast yesterday, offering Sword and Shield to a select few viewers who bested the competition in a game of Marbles on Stream. When one winner explained that they didn’t own a Nintendo Switch, however, the generous streamer decided to gift that out as well.

Poki gifts a Switch to giveaway winner who doesn't own one

When Pokimane asked the winner why they entered a giveaway for Sword and Shield when they don’t own a Switch, the viewer said “pick another one, it was fun.” But the Canadian streamer had other plans.

“It’s your lucky day because I’ll give you one,” Pokimane said.

Other fans hoping to snag a Switch through Pokimane’s giveaway were out of luck. The streamer said she would only offer that deal to the first winner who didn’t own the Nintendo console.

Marbles on Stream is a community-oriented racing game that allows content creators to interact with their viewers. Players can race marbles through various tracks and even participate in a battle royale mode, where only the last marble standing wins.

Fans eager to watch Pokimane progression as a Pokémon trainer can tune in to her Twitch channel.