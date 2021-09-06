Pokéthon raises more than $25,000 for Direct Relief

In just three days, the Pokémon community managed to raise more than $25,000 for Direct Relief’s fund for Health Equity through the latest installment of the Pokéthon charity event, which ran from Sept. 3 to 5.

The Pokéthon is a group of more than 24 streamers, content creators, and personalities with strong ties to the Pokémon franchise, all participating in an event featuring live music, speedruns, competitions, and mini-games to raise money for charity each year.

Pokéthon 2021 concludes with $25,315 raised for @DirectRelief! Thank you to everyone who donated and watched during the event! ♥️♥️♥️



This year’s marked the fourth event produced by the Full Restore group. Full Restore already hosted a successful charity campaign earlier this year, raising more than $29,000 for Stop AAPI Hate with its seven-day charity marathon Trainers Unite in August. This is also the 14th total event in Pokéthon’s history.

Many familiar faces, including The4thGenGamer, JWittz, GlitchxCity, Pokeaim, and insaneintherain, returned for the Pokéthon. In total, the 2021 edition of the event ran for over 36 hours across the three-day period and raised a total of $25,315 for Direct Relief.

The Pokéthon team also confirmed that they will be working with Direct Relief again for Pokéthon 2022, with a tentative event scheduled for a return to an in-person setting next September.

Since its first event, the Pokéthon has raised more than $230,000 for various charities including Direct Relief, Help Hope Live, and Stop AAPI Hate, dating back to the Pokémon-a-thon in February 2013.