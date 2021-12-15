Pokémon UNITE’s Holiday Festivities event is now live

Pokémon UNITE has now launched its latest event Holiday Festivities to bring a ton of new content to the game, including Holowear, avatar cosmetics, and more.

The event began today and will run until Jan. 16, 2022. One of the highlights of this event is the new mode Snowball Battle in Shivre City, which puts players into a game with no battle items but allows them to be gathered by taking out wild Delibird around the map. During a match, if a player is to die, they will turn into a snowman that can still move around the map cheering at players until they’re ready to respawn.

The Holidays are here, and Holiday Style Pikachu is here to celebrate, along with matching Trainer fashions! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/TLLxN4aXLO — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 15, 2021

There are four new Holowear items to purchase if you choose. These include Holiday Style Pikachu and Cake Style Crustle, which are both on sale, and Cook Style Mr. Mime and Cramorant. You’ll also be able to customize your avatar for the holiday season, with the new Holiday Outfit cosmetics available also in the store.

If you’re looking to earn even more loot, you can work through the Illumination Challenge, which will task players will collecting lights to redeem for rewards.

The Illumination Challenge has begun in #PokemonUNITE! Collect as many lights as you can to light up the tree, and get special rewards! pic.twitter.com/al9AXLCHJi — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 15, 2021

The Holiday Festivities are only set to get bigger over the coming weeks. A new Pokémon, Dragonite, will join the game on Dec. 20. You can check out a list of all the additions we know are taking place during this event here.