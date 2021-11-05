Pokémon UNITE’s first ranked season, Halloween event, and Battle Pass Galactic Ghost 094 end on Nov. 7

TiMi Studio has provided players a slight update for the massive change coming to Pokémon UNITE on Nov. 7, when the first ranked season, the Halloween Festival event, and Battle Pass Galactic Ghost 094 all come to an end.

Because Daylight Savings Time is ending on, all three different pieces of content will be ending at 6pm CT on Nov. 7, instead of any previously announced times.

Ranked Season One will actually end slightly earlier than that, with players being unable to queue for ranked matches starting at 5:30pm CT until around 5:59pm CT. That is when the preparations for the next ranked season are going to be implemented and pushed live to UNITE.

Please note that while we make preparations for the next Ranked Season to begin, Trainers will be unable to participate in Ranked Matchmaking from 3:30pm to 3:59pm PT on 11/7.



Nothing else has changed in regards to how the ranked season ending will affect players, as they will still get rewards based on the highest-ranking they achieved during the first season.

Reach Beginner Rank 2,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Great Rank 4,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Expert Rank 6,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Veteran Rank 10,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Ultra Rank 15,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Master Rank 20,000 Aeos Tickets



As for the Halloween Festival event and the most recent Battlepass, you can still access both until 6pm CT on Nov. 7. You can use the Pumpkin Exchange until Nov. 10, however.

More details about the next ranked season, Battlepass, and events will be shared in the coming days as TiMi finishes preparations for the big change.