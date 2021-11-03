Pokémon UNITE leak seemingly reveals Season 3 Holowear

Though nothing official has been announced.

Pokémon UNITE had a small update today that added a pair of new Holowear options. But some dataminers believe they have unearthed the contents of the battle pass rewards.

The leaks claim that Battle Pass season three will have a summer theme, and its rewards will have Holowear for Charizard and Venusaur as well as plenty of player cosmetics.

Pokémon UNITE Datamine/Leaks

Releases 08/11/2021

Temple Crustle Will Cost 60 Holowear Tickets (we think that it will come in gacha)



Battlepass Season 3: Sun, Sun, Sunshine#PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/Da6g7j63WB — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) November 3, 2021

According to the leaker ElChicoEevee, the Battle Pass’s level one reward will be Adept Style Charizard, with Masked Style, Explorer Style, Work Style, and Sunshine Style player outfits leading the way to the final reward, Sunshine Style Venusaur.

The new season is also said to be introducing a new Crustle Holowear called Temple Crustle, which will cost 60 Holowear tickets and likely be available through the game’s energy rewards system.

Late last month the same leaker shared an in-game trailer for these new Holowear and cosmetic introductions to the UNITE. But nothing official has been revealed yet.

Pokémon UNITE 1.2.1.8

Skins Trailer featuring Charizard and Venusaur



(Yes reuploaded cause I thought I didnt upload full) pic.twitter.com/Tebt2jdhUA — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) October 20, 2021

According to the latest data mine, these will be introduced into the game on Monday, Nov. 8 which lines up with the introduction of the next Battle Pass.

In the meantime, players might want to get going on completing the current Battle Pass for Season Two so that you don’t miss out on any of its exclusive rewards.