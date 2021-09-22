Pokémon UNITE is available to download on Android and iOS mobile devices

Pokémon UNITE is now available to download on mobile, though it won’t officially be playable until the servers go back online at 2am CT on Sept. 22.

This means any player that pre-registered the game or just wants to download it can search for Pokémon UNITE in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and find the game available.

While the servers are down, players can’t do much outside of simply download the basic data and wait for the game to go back online. However, even with the servers unavailable, you can still connect your account you may have used to play UNITE on Nintendo Switch to the mobile app.

Connecting your devices with the same account will allow you to play from either device while carrying over the same progression.

Once the maintenance period ends at 2am CT and UNITE goes back online, players can enjoy the game on both platforms, along with new in-game events, items, cosmetics, features, and more. There will also be a new balance patch going live for the game too.

Mamoswine and Sylveon will not be included in the 1.2 update, but there are some added bonuses that all players can claim thanks to the mobile version surpassing 5 million pre-registrations ahead of its launch.