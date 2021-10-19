Pokémon UNITE fans might have spotted a hint of Decidueye in recent Halloween event trailer

Pokémon UNITE had its latest event showcased in a trailer that launched yesterday morning, which announced the upcoming addition of Greedant to the roster. Eager fans claim to have found hints of another Pokémon joining the fold, and it would align with claims from previous dataminers.

In the Halloween Festival event trailer, fans can see a pumpkin carved into the shape of Rowlett, the first evolution of the generation seven starter Pokémon Decidueye.

So you asked about Decidueye? 👀



Promotional Art for Halloween pic.twitter.com/RlV1TUpDCd — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) October 18, 2021

While this could just be an Easter egg, the appearance does fall in line with reports from dataminers that claim to have found code related to Decidueye in the recent 1.2.1.7 update. This dataminer also claimed that Greedent would be joining the game, which was confirmed in this recent trailer, so it is promising news for those eager to see playable Decidueye.

UNITE’s Halloween Festival is set to kick off on Oct. 20, bringing a handful of new Holowear, player cosmetics, and Greedant to the lineup of playable Pokémon. If Decideueye is to join the roster it won’t be in the immediate future. No details or a potential date for it to occur have been revealed officially.

This upcoming event will run from tomorrow through to Nov. 7, so don’t miss out on getting in on the action and earning some new cosmetics to celebrate the spooky season.