Pokémon UNITE down for maintenance ahead of mobile launch

Pokémon UNITE is officially undergoing its biggest maintenance period since launching in July. This is due to the upcoming mobile launch for the game, which requires TiMi Studio to implement a lot of changes and prep for the launch of UNITE 1.2.

From 4pm to 2am CT, players will be unable to play UNITE while the developers push all of the changes live and ensure no major issues are going to impact the game when it goes back up.

Once UNITE goes live again at 2am CT on Sept. 22, players will be able to play on Nintendo Switch and compatible mobile devices, with full crossplay and cross-progression. This means you aren’t locked to one platform and can freely swap whenever you want.

Related: How to transfer data between mobile devices on Pokémon UNITE

The update will also bring new in-game events, Super Item Enhancers new Held Items, a new Battle Pass for the second season, and the return of Spectator Mode. Several new cosmetics, including new Holowear for Charizard, Gengar, Garchomp, and Lucario will also be available.

TiMi has also confirmed that Mamoswine and Sylveon will not be included in the 1.2 update, but will be added to the game in the near future.

All of this content will be live for the Switch and mobile versions of UNITE, with players simply needing to download the game and the latest update. And everyone will get some added bonuses because the mobile version surpassed 5 million pre-registrations.