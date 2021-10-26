Pokemon UNITE dev shares why the score is not shown during matches

Pokémon UNITE isn’t your standard MOBA title. The game has a bunch of changes that make it unique amongst its peers with one of the most obvious being the lack of a scoreboard that players can check during their time in the game.

While most players may not have thought much of these, according to a report by Kotaku, this was an intentional design decision by the TiMi Studios team to discourage players from rage quitting while losing games.

“The matches last 10 minutes and players have the possibility of making a comeback, so we wanted people to play without giving up to the very end,” Pokémon UNITE producer Masaaki Hoshino told Kotaku via email.

Those who have tried the game out for themselves will know that despite having no scoreboard to check the score, players are provided audio queues to indicate how close or far the score of the game is throughout its duration.

It seems that this system is working as there haven’t been too many complaints from fans of players rage quitting games. For those who prefer to see the exact metrics of the game throughout, however, there is a glimmer of hope.

Speaking to Kotaku, Hoshino shared that the team is constantly listening to player feedback and making adjustments to suit. Perhaps if there is more of a push from the community for a scoreboard, it could come to fruition.