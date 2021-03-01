Pokémon Unite beta is live now in Canada

The Pokémon Unite beta is rolling out to players in Canada now, letting new players get their hands on the game for the first time.

Unite is a free-to-start MOBA that will be released on Mobile and Nintendo Switch. But up until this point, we’ve only seen brief updates from the developers at TiMi Studios and The Pokémon Company.

Most of what we know about the game outside of the initial reveal has come from beta tests running in China, which have revealed things like new playable Pokémon, costumes, and more gameplay.

And, outside of more leaks, we won’t be seeing much about this beta either since taking pictures and video is forbidden through the game’s Terms of Service in this form. Any captured footage or images get instantly watermarked with your in-game user ID, so sharing it will lead to your account being banned from accessing the game.

All you need to do to register for the Unite beta if you’re in Canada is go to the Google Play Store and search for the game by its title. From there, you’ll be able to register as long as you fit the criteria for the beta. The only requirement is that you be at least 16-years-old and a Canadian resident.

To run the game on your device, you’ll need to have at least three GB of RAM and have Android Version 5.0+ installed. The beta is only available on Android devices right now. No information is available for when it will expand to iOS, Switch, or even outside of Canada.