Pokémon UNITE APK and OBB download links for Android

Pokémon UNITE has finally received a true release on mobile after previous testing phases earlier in the year, and now fans can get in on the five vs. five MOBA action from the comfort of their mobile device.
For Android users, setting up Pokémon UNITE should be as simple as downloading the application from the Play Store. If you aren’t able to install through this method, you can also manually download the APK file.
You’ve got plenty to experience in Pokémon UNITE that hasn’t been available in other Pokémon games and now it can finally be played by those who lack a Nintendo Switch. Here is the process for getting started in Pokémon UNITE via APK.
Download Links
Downloading these files shouldn’t take too long as the APK is around 26 MB, with the OBB being a little larger at 155 MB. You’ll need some extra storage to install the game, though, as it requires 400 MB free on your device.
How to download Pokémon UNITE via APK
- First, download the two files listed above onto your Android mobile device.
- Now you’ll want to find and install the APK file. To do this you may need to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources, which can be done via Safety and Privacy settings.
- Once you’ve installed the APK you’ll need to move both OBB files to Android > OBB > com.tencent.baiyeint.
- You should be able to play the game normally from now on.