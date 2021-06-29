Pokémon Trading Card Game Online to add special Bidoof promotional items for Bidoof Day

Bidoof Day isn’t only happening in Pokémon Go. Now, The Pokémon Company is offering a special set of in-game items for fans of the Normal-type in the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online.

These Bidoof-themed items will be available to all players across PC and mobile who log into Pokémon TCG Online for free as a bonus for Bidoof Day on July 1.

Too much Bidoof?

More like not enough Bidoof!



Bidoof-ify your deck in #PokemonTCGO with a special log-in bonus that includes Bidoof-themed card sleeves, a deck box, and a coin!



➡️ These items are only available from 7/1 to 7/7! pic.twitter.com/fNQ0fn2B5Q — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) June 29, 2021

Any player who logs in and claims the special items will receive a Bidoof Deck Box, card sleeves, and a coin. These will all prominently feature Bidoof, either using the TPC logo for Bidoof Day or a depiction of the Plump Mouse Pokémon.

All three bonus items will be available for players to claim for free starting on July 1 and will remain in the game until July 7.

Once claimed, players can represent the new overlord of the Pokémon world every time they load into a game.

Related: Everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Bidoof Day event

This will be the third Bidoof-related promotion in a Pokémon game, with the ongoing Bidoof Breakout event in Pokémon Go and some additional in-game bonuses being added to Pokémon Masters EX, which will go live on June 30. There will also be a Bidoof Day event featured in Pokémon Go on July 1, featuring more Bidoof and event-exclusive moves.