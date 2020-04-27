Pokemon TCG’s 2021 Format Rotation will include Team Up and beyond

Say goodbye to everything you knew about the Pokémon Trading Card Game as TPC has announced the new format rotation for the 2021 season and beyond.

As with previous years, certain sets will be rotated out to maintain a healthy level of competition in the TCG series. Cards from older sets will no longer be available to play competitively.

Starting from Aug. 28, 2020, the rotation will change from last year’s format to only allow cards that were released in Team Up and beyond at competitive events. This means that come 2022, we will likely be seeing Sun and Moon leave competitive rotation, as well as seeing Tag Team cards fall out of favor.

The 2021 format consists of the following expansions:

Sun & Moon—Team Up and any expansions released afterward

Black Star Promo cards numbered SM158 and up and SWSH001 and up

Cards from the following products are also legal: Hidden Fates (excluding all cards from the Shiny Vault subset other than Lycanroc-GX SV67/SV94) Pokémon TCG: Detective Pikachu Cards from McDonald’s Collections will be legal in the Standard format only if they’re functionally identical to a card that is currently legal in the Standard format. New expansions become legal for tournament play on two weeks after they are released.



The 2021 Expanded Format, however, will remain unchanged