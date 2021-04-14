Pokémon HOME will end support for Android 5, older iOS and iPhone devices in June

No other details are currently known about the content.

Pokémon HOME is going to get a new update in June, which will change the app’s compatibility with certain operating systems.

The Pokémon Company announced that this update will specifically end support for Pokémon HOME on older Android and iOS devices, meaning it will no longer be usable in any form, according to Pokémon database Serebii.

Serebii Update: A Pokémon HOME mobile update is to come in June. It will end compatibility with Android 5 and iOS 9, 10 & 11 devices, as well as some models of phone. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/NGxqt7kR0X — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 14, 2021

Specifically, Pokémon HOME will no longer be compatible with the Android 5 operating system. It will also no longer function on iOS 9, 10, or 11, nor be usable on iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 devices.

This is a common occurrence to see in apps that update frequently, with older systems bogging down how developers push new content or updates out.

We have no details on how big or even when this update will go live in June. However, if it is removing compatibility like this, there is a decent chance that this will be a sizable drop with some new features or integration that requires The Pokémon Company to move on from those older models.